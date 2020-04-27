Roadwork for the week of April 27

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of April 27, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to conduct mill and inlay operations on SH 294 between US 287 and US 79. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
SH 155 Pavement Repair and Overlay Project
- Limits: From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256
- Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
No work is scheduled. The contract consists of planing, pavement repair, surface asphalt, guard fence, and pavement markings.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor SE to 0.5 miles NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor continues seeding, grading ditches, and placing signs and mailboxes. Lane closures and shoulder work are possible. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 79 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $14.4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor is scheduled to begin paving work on the shoulders, continue clearing trees, and placing drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Use caution expecting lane closures and delays. The contract consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to restart roadway work. Use caution expecting lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The contract consists of base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to complete overlay work on FM 2064 before moving to FM 241 for edge repairs between FM 752 and US 69. A second crew will conduct trackhoe work at various bridges around the county. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
- Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $13.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is prepping the right-of-way (ROW) and continuing drainage improvements. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue cleanup activities and striping operations on the south end of the project using daily lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.
US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
- Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $507,099.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane will be closed daily on this project to construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
- Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.
FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
- Limits: From US 69 to 2.76 miles east of US 69 and from FM 316 east to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $0.64 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work plans this week. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews on Monday plan to continue bridge joint repairs on the 1-20 westbound lanes at Mile Markers 589-590 before moving to eastbound. Expect lane closures during this work.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
Various Landscape Projects
- Limits: Corner of Spur 502/Judson Rd and Loop 281; median of SH 149 and US 259/Eastman Rd
- Contractor: Encino Landscape, Inc.
- Cost: $298,628.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020
Work continues in the right-of-way with little to no traffic impacts. The project consists of landscaping improvements at Spur 502 and Loop 281, and SH 149 at US 259. Work will include landscape beds, irrigation system, and retaining walls.
FM 3272 Restoration Project
- Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $3.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Work continues to construct new sidewalks and driveways. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of pavement restoration including milling, pavement repair, one course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.
FM 1844 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: May 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on FM 1616. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
US 175 Improvement Project
- Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804
- Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
- Cost: $12.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Roadway and drainage work are ongoing eastbound with the outside lane closed. Paving operations continue westbound with daily lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure on this project to add shoulders and improve drainage.
Sign Upgrade - Henderson & Anderson Counties (Notice of Project Completion)
- Limits: Various Roadways
- Contractor: Jasco
- Cost: $324,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
This project is complete.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor continues work on the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for beam delivery and some roadway repairs. Lane closures and delays can be expected daily. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes, and consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repairs on FM 1513, FM 1251, and FM 2089. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle providing traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 259 SB Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $7.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
The contractor is scheduled to lay asphalt in the mainlanes. The project is reconstructing the SB roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrail, signs, and new pavement markings.
US 79 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From CR 344 to the Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $6.4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020
The contractor plans to conduct driveway work. Expect alternating lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is reconstructing the roadway from CR 344 east to the Panola County line. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, bridge rails and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
No work is planned for the week. The project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue base repair work on SH 110N at FM 3271. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 135 Widening Project
- Limits: From Arp to Troup
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
- Cost: $9 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement widening operations. Expect daily lane closures. The project consists of adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to place topsoil and perform project cleanup activities. The speed limit is 45 mph. The bridge replacement project is building a wider structure.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue frontage road and ramp construction. The new I-20 eastbound frontage road is open to traffic with daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The existing eastbound entrance ramp from US 69 is closed for removal. US 69 eastbound traffic will now use the entrance ramp east of Jim Hogg Road. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is building a new bridge to take US 69 over FM 346.
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway construction. Caution is advised when traveling through the work zone where the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $719,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.
Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $470,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. Both roads are open to traffic on this bridge replacement project.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I-20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Crews are applying the final pavement markings and removing erosion control measures. Motorists should expect one-lane, two-way traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
