Police search for shooting suspect after man found dead near Kilgore City Park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Kilgore are investigating the death of a man following a report of shots fire late Sunday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., Kilgore Police said they received a call about gunshots in the area south of Kilgore City Park.
According to officials, when they arrived a man was found dead in the roadway. They told our reporter at the scene the suspect fled.
Police added there is no immediate danger to the public.
According to Kilgore Police, last night’s incident marks the first fatal shooting of 2020.
This is developing story. We expect to learn more details throughout the morning.
