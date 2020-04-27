Missing teen located with father at Nacogdoches RV park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -On Thursday, April 23, the Nacogdoches Police Department located Joshua Frazier, a-14-year-old missing since the previous Friday, April 17.
Joshua Frazier was found with his father, Mitchell Frazier at an RV Park in Nacogdoches. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua was taken into protective custody with full cooperation from the father.
On April 17, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was granted custody of the 14-year-old. When the Department attempted to remove Joshua, the father, Mitchell Frazier allegedly ran with him.
Joshua Frazier was transported back to Smith County by Child Protective Services.
