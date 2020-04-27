Mineola new business owners wait to open dinner theatre

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) -The Vault hasn’t opened yet, and owner Tonya Slayton says the new Mineola dinner theatre is more than ready but won’t lift the curtain yet.
Slayton planned April openings of “Steel Magnolias” and “Tuesdays with Morrie” but she is having to postpone the debut of her new dinner theatre called The Vault. Monday, Governor Abbott announced theatres and restaurants could open to 25% capacity, but Slayton said she doesn’t want to put her actors’ health at risk.
She is not giving up, just pushing back the date, until she can welcome the audience “normally”. She says both plays are ready to go, and rehearsals continue through Zoom.
Tonya Slayton devoted herself to East Texas theatre for years through acting and directing but her business partner and husband Kenneth Slayton does not act, Tonya says with a laugh “we don’t let him get on stage”.
When The Vault does open there will be concerts, standup comedy, and an improv night offering performances to suit a variety of tastes. There will also be a collaboration with local theatre majors for a student director series. The first show in that series will be directed by a student from Tyler Junior College and this summer she will be staging a musical version of Bonnie and Clyde.
Monday night The Vault will be discussed at the Mineola City Council meeting. The council is considering a tax abatement while the Slayton’s planned $125,000 worth of renovations are in the works. The proposed abatement would last three years for a total of $1640.50.
