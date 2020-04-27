Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Number of Arkansas coronavirus cases surpass at least 2,900
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas has surpassed at least 2,900 while the death toll in the state has been reduced by one. The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported that a person who died due to COVID-19 in southwest Arkansas was a Missouri resident and that death is now a part of Missouri's case count. With one additional death reported Sunday the state's death toll remains at 49. Officials said 2,941 people have tested positive for the virus in the state so far. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
INFANT DIES-CHARGES
Arkansas woman pleads not guilty in daughter's death
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A southwest Arkansas woman has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a minor charges in the death of her 7-month-old daughter and neglect of her 7-month-old son. The Texarkana Gazette reports 24-year-old Crystal Morrow of Fouke entered the plea Tuesday in Miller County Circuit Court. Court records show Morrow's 19-year-old husband, Dustin Harley faces the same charges and has requested a mental examination. The two are charged in the September death of Kimberly Harley and neglect of the girl's twin brother.
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Shepherd wins another term as Arkansas House speaker
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Speaker Matthew Shepherd has won another term leading the Arkansas House of Representatives. Shepherd was elected to a second term as speaker Friday as lawmakers met to formally adjourn this year's session. The Republican lawmaker from El Dorado ran unopposed and was elected by a voice vote. Shepherd was first elected speaker in 2018 and has served in the House since 2011. The majority-Republican House re-elected him after the Legislature formally adjourned this year's session. The House met in a 5,600-seat basketball arena instead of the Capitol due to concerns about the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINOS
Arkansas to reopen casinos when coronavirus spread declines
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas governor has decided that casinos would reopen only when state health officials are certain the spread of the new coronavirus is decreasing and that casinos implement changes to protect customers and staff's health. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith said he has concerns about casinos in particular because they're "high risk" for spreading the virus.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Little Rock official alleges retaliation over testimony
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock police official has filed a lawsuit claiming that his police chief has been retaliating against him in response to his testimony in an officer-involved shooting last year. Hayward Finks, an assistant police chief at the Little Rock Police Department, has accused Chief Keith Humphrey of being involved in a “campaign of retaliation” against him. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday that Finks alleges that the retaliation stems from him testifying that Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. rushed an internal investigation into a fatal shooting by a white officer who killed a black man suspected of stealing a car.
ARKANSAS REDISTRICTING
Arkansas redistricting group seeks easing of petition rules
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A group trying to get a redistricting proposal on Arkansas’ ballot has filed a lawsuit seeking more time to submit its petitions. Arkansas Voters First filed a federal lawsuit that also seeks a waiver of the state’s requirement that signatures be witnessed in person and to allow signatures be submitted electronically. The group says the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to collect the signatures needed. The initiative campaign was launched less than a week before Arkansas announced its first coronavirus case. The group says it’s effectively halted canvassing efforts because of restrictions imposed due to the virus.