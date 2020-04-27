Inside the Smith County Joint Emergency Operations Center during COVID-19 response

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - “We’re the conductors of the orchestra if you will," said Tyler Fire Chief David Coble.
Each weekday, Smith County leaders come to their “orchestra pit" at Tyler Fire Station #1 for the daily Joint Emergency Operations Center meeting.
“All entities involved can come to one location and read off the same sheet of music, if you will," Coble said.
Government leaders come here to learn the latest on COVID-19 in Smith County and then respond with decisions. The day starts with a general meeting that includes not only the 20 EOC members who are physically present, but others on the phone.
“We have all the hospitals on the line, Tyler ISD, and other entities that are effected by COVID-19 and how their operations have changed over time and we find out how to best coordinate our efforts to meet what the community needs," Coble said.
Among the decisions made by EOC members during the pandemic, the consistent message delivered each week at the county’s media briefing and the planning behind the East Texas Food Bank’s emergency food box distribution.
“After the general meeting where we brief everyone, assignments go out to different sections so we can break up the work into smaller pieces. And then after that, the executive group meets, which is the decision makers," Coble said.
Decision makers like County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler City Manager Edward Broussard, and Tyler Mayor Martin Heines.
According to Chief Coble, Monday marked day 39 of operation and started on March 16.
“Historically, they’ve never had the EOC open this long. Normally, we’re here for a natural disaster of some type, so there is the incident and then the incident is over.”
In the beginning, the EOC was meeting seven days a week, but now operates just five days a week.
