First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning
By Katie Vossler | April 27, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 6:43 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another strong storm system is moving into East Texas. Ahead of this system, breezy south winds will be bringing in more moisture and temperatures will be warming into the 80s.

A few thunderstorms could develop to the north tonight and dive into parts of East Texas early Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm into the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible, however, the most likely chance for thunderstorms will be overnight into early Wednesday morning.

The overnight storms will come in a squall line along the advancing cold front. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Heavy rainfall could also cause some localized flooding.

Most of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms through Wednesday morning. Rain will end very early Wednesday morning with clearing skies into the afternoon.

