East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from Tuesday evening through Pre-Dawn hours on Wednesday. A very strong spring storm system will likely move through East Texas late Tuesday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under an Enhanced Risk (30% chance of significant severe weather) from Lufkin, northward to the Red River and beyond. A Slight Risk (15% chance for significant severe weather) is in effect for portions of Deep East Texas south of Lufkin. As this line of storms move through our area, the greatest severe weather risk appears to be very strong, thunderstorm winds of 60-80 mph. Large hail is next followed by a few isolated tornadoes and some minor flash flooding. Please be Weather Alert beginning late on Tuesday through dawn on Wednesday. Please make sure all of your batteries are charged and you have downloaded the KLTV Weather App. Also, Please go to kltv.thundercall.com and sign up for First Alert ThunderCall. If you have signed up in the past, please do so again to make sure you are in the system. After this round of storms moves through we are looking at fairly nice and warm conditions into the upcoming weekend. Next chances for rain should not be until Sunday and Monday. Only scattered showers will be possible then.