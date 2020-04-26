100 year old woman celebrates birthday with drive-by parade and Elvis

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many people are celebrating their birthdays with parades and socially distant video messages, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One Longview woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a parade that included friends, family, firetrucks, and Elvis.
Ms. Inez Deutsch turned 100 on April 21 and those in attendance said she absolutely loved the parade.
“I just like to have a good time,” said Deutsch. “I like to be with people and act crazy.”
In a recorded video, Deutsch said “We’re having some hard time right now with sickness, but God will take care of us. We just need to keep our spirits up and enjoy what life we have. The way I do it, to be 100, I dance and exercise a lot.”
Deutsch said her secret to a long life is love. “I love everybody and they love me. I love my family and friends, who could ask for more."
Describing a typical day in her life, Deutsch says “I get up in the morning and thank God for the day that he has given me.”
Her advice to those younger than her is to “live a good and healthy life, and have plenty of fun.”
Happy birthday, Ms. Deutsch!
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.