Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a warm and sunny day, skies look to remain mostly clear overnight. We’ll start our Monday off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 50s. Southerly winds return and will be breezy throughout the day at 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow afternoon will be another warm one as highs reach into the lower 80s across all of East Texas. A few areas close to I-30 could see a shower or two, but most of the area looks to remain dry as well. Our quiet weather ends on Tuesday and two rounds of strong to severe storms will once again be possible in East Texas late on Tuesday afternoon, and then again overnight into the pre-dawn morning hours of Wednesday. For this reason, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Ample moisture and instability will be in place over East Texas by early Tuesday morning so the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) of strong to severe storms. Our first round of storms are not guaranteed to form, but if they do then they will be capable of generating large to potentially very large hail, damaging winds, as well as isolated tornadoes. If these isolated storms can develop, they will likely form west of I-35 and move east into East Texas by the later afternoon/early evening hours of Tuesday. Round two is much more likely as a cold front dips south of the Red River later Tuesday evening. At this time, storms will have likely already formed and organized along the cold front and will be capable of developing some very strong wind gusts as well as large hail while they move south/southeast through East Texas overnight into the pre-dawn morning hours of Wednesday. Flash flooding will also be something to keep an eye out for as these storms will be capable of some very heavy rainfall at times. Skies will clear out by Wednesday evening and will lead to a very sunny and warm Thursday and Friday. A fair mix of sun and clouds is expected to return by next weekend as highs reach into the upper 80s with a few scattered showers becoming possible by Sunday afternoon.