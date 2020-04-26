Malakoff Police investigate overnight stabbing

April 26, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 7:52 AM

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) -The Malakoff Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of an assault at a residence on the 600 block of Mitcham street around 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found a person with a stab wound.

It is not clear how badly the person was hurt or the connection between the victim and suspect.

Investigators have not released any details on what prompted the stabbing.

We are working to learn more about the incident.

