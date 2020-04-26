Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas official: No high school graduations until July 1
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas said Saturday that no traditional in-person high school graduations can be held in Arkansas until at least July 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but schools that want to hold a ceremony earlier can explore virtual options. State Education Secretary Johnny Key said that as they approach July 1 they’ll consult with health officials to see if the date needs to be modified. Officials said 2,830 people have tested positive for the virus in the state so far and 49 people have died.
Group casts doubt on Arkansas supplies as virus tests spike
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A hospital advocacy group has cast doubt on the availability of coronavirus testing supplies in Arkansas even as state officials announced a near tripling of tests completed in one day. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said more than 2,800 coronavirus tests were completed a day earlier, when the state launched a two-day surge of tests. The Arkansas Hospital Association says it wasn't consulted about the surge plan before it was announced and that many of its members “continue to have issues around ongoing scarcity of test kits and other supplies.”
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Shepherd wins another term as Arkansas House speaker
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Speaker Matthew Shepherd has won another term leading the Arkansas House of Representatives. Shepherd was elected to a second term as speaker Friday as lawmakers met to formally adjourn this year's session. The Republican lawmaker from El Dorado ran unopposed and was elected by a voice vote. Shepherd was first elected speaker in 2018 and has served in the House since 2011. The majority-Republican House re-elected him after the Legislature formally adjourned this year's session. The House met in a 5,600-seat basketball arena instead of the Capitol due to concerns about the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINOS
Arkansas to reopen casinos when coronavirus spread declines
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas governor has decided that casinos would reopen only when state health officials are certain the spread of the new coronavirus is decreasing and that casinos implement changes to protect customers and staff's health. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith said he has concerns about casinos in particular because they're "high risk" for spreading the virus.
ARKANSAS-INMATE ESCAPE
Inmate who escaped Arkansas jail brought back into custody
DES ARC, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped late Thursday from an eastern Arkansas jail has been recaptured. Earl Eugene Parks escaped late Thursday from the Prairie County jail, but was brought back into custody Friday morning. The Prairie County Sheriff’s Department says “two armed citizens” helped with his capture but they did not elaborate how. Parks was arrested in January on suspicion of capital murder, tampering with evidence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jonesboro TV station KAIT reports he was accused in the death of Christy Rooks of Wynne.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Little Rock official alleges retaliation over testimony
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock police official has filed a lawsuit claiming that his police chief has been retaliating against him in response to his testimony in an officer-involved shooting last year. Hayward Finks, an assistant police chief at the Little Rock Police Department, has accused Chief Keith Humphrey of being involved in a “campaign of retaliation” against him. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday that Finks alleges that the retaliation stems from him testifying that Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. rushed an internal investigation into a fatal shooting by a white officer who killed a black man suspected of stealing a car.