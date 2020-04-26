First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday Afternoon - Wednesday Morning

Ample moisture and instability will be in place over East Texas by early Tuesday morning so the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) of strong to severe storms. Our first round of storms are not guaranteed to form, but if they do then they will be capable of generating large to potentially very large hail, damaging winds, as well as isolated tornadoes. If these isolated storms can develop, they will likely form west of I-35 and move east into East Texas by the later afternoon/early evening hours of Tuesday. Round two is much more likely as a cold front dips south of the Red River later Tuesday evening. At this time, storms will have likely already formed and organized along the cold front and will be capable of developing some very strong wind gusts as well as large hail while they move south/southeast through East Texas overnight into the pre-dawn morning hours of Wednesday. Flash flooding will also be something to keep an eye out for as these storms will be capable of some very heavy rainfall at times.