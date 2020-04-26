Donations fill up for Tyler outdoor store sending snack care packages to sailors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - People stepped up to help donate snacks to a Tyler outdoor store which is sending care packages to East Texans serving in the Navy.
About two weeks ago, a video was posted by Gander Outdoors in Tyler, in which an associate named Toby explained that the store was collecting snacks for friends’ sons who are serving in the Navy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We here at Gander Tyler want to do some good for them: we want to do some care packages,” Toby said in the video.
Since then, a new video has been released in which an update was provided on how many donations they have received. The video shows tables full of snacks which people have donated.
Gander Outdoors in Tyler will be taking donations until the end of the month. They are located just off South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.