Mobile COVID-19 testing site provides access to Rusk County residents

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Mobile COVID-19 testing was made available to residents of Rusk County on Saturday as part of an effort to provide more access to rural Texans.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone that feels like that they may have symptoms, or may have been around someone. Maybe you think you may have been exposed, or maybe you want to be on the safe side,” said Deyalonda Oliver, a COVID-19 test taker.
She participated in this pre-registered event at the First Baptist Church in Henderson. It began Saturday morning, and she said she’s glad she got tested.
“It was very brief and quick, it was a drive-through set up like a clinic. You drove through two areas, and the first two areas were check-ins with your window up," she said. “You showed that you were on schedule with your name and birthdate and that everything matched the information that they had on file for you. And then you were able to drive straight through and get your swab done,” she said.
Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator James Pike explains why Rusk County was selected by the state.
“What they’re trying to do is identify areas where there may be hot spots in rural counties because of lack of testing," Pike said. “So they’re doing one-day testing with a certain number of tests to see if they can identify those counties that might be hot spots.”
Pike said the goal for this site was to provide Texans an opportunity to be tested.
“By doing the drive-through today and doing the pre-registration, we hope that we’ll be able to reach some folks that either haven’t known where to get tested or just now deciding that they have one of the symptoms that they need to get tested,” he said.
Registration for a future mobile testing site is required by phone or on their website and must pass a pre-screening evaluation in order to be seen.
No walk-ups were available, and according to Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley, people who were tested can get their results back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information on where you can find testing sites, click here.
