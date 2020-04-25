Mobile COVID-19 testing available Monday in Daingerfield

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available Monday in Daingerfield.
The testing will take place at the Daingerfield Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is by appointment only.
According to a flyer from Texas Health and Human Services, you will be screened to see if you have a fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, or loss of taste and/or smell.
To register, you are instructed to visit Txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.