Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the third round of then NFL draft. They moved up 14 spots to and take Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun 74th overall on Friday night and traded back into the third round again to select Dayton tight end Adam Trautman 105th. The Saints traded with Cleveland in order to select the 6-2, 238-pound Baun. New Orleans then traded a seventh-round pick acquired in the deal with Cleveland along with its own picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds to Minnesota. That allowed New Orleans to draft the 6-foot-5 and 255-pound Trautman.