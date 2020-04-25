Friday night’s storms hammered Linden, knocking down trees, downing power lines

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It was a quick-moving storm that passed over parts of the area last night, but it hit one East Texas community hard.
It happened in Cass County, where Linden residents faced the brunt of the storm, and for a while, the entire town was out of power.
A town of less than 2,000, Linden was hammered by heavy winds, which caused trees to fall on homes and downed power lines all over the city.
“The tree behind me, I was sitting there watching it and talking to my girlfriend on the phone, and I told her that tree just snapped behind me,” said resident David Zamora.
Residents said around 9 Friday night an explosion of wind caught them off-guard.
“It’s more of a shock really. But this community has come together, we’re going to be fine,” said Paula Aleman, who had a tree crash down on her Linden home.
"I was looking for the worst but it wasn't. Not very much structural damage other than the power line down," said husband Eddie Aleman.
Downtown Linden businesses were hit, tearing off roofs and shattering windows.
The power went out everywhere. Convenience stores, gas stations, and the downtown area.
Highway 11 was shut down for a time, for falling trees and low-hanging power lines.
“I was almost having a panic attack at work last night because I was told there’s tree limbs down here, and I couldn’t go home,” said 17-year-old Angelina Meggs.
Storm survey teams estimated that straight-line winds of up to 90 miles per hour, equivalent to an EF-1 tornado, did the damage.
There were no reported injuries, and crews continue to work to restore power to residents.
