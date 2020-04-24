WEBXTRA: Mobile COVID-19 testing site open in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be available this weekend in Harrison, Panola, and Rusk counties.
Advanced online registration is required as the number of tests may be limited. To register call: (512) 883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/.
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark is in Carthage where a mobile testing site is set up at the First Baptist Church of Carthage, at 256 South Market Street. The testing site will be open until 5 p.m.
Rusk County OEM will offer free mobile testing for COVID-19. It will be available for only one day this Saturday, April 25th. There is no cost for the test, and it is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection.
This testing is provided in cooperation with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Regional Advisory Council (RAC) and other state and local agencies.
A mobile testing site will also be set up at the Marshall Convention Center on Saturday, April 25, according to the Harrison County judge. Tests will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to all Harrison County residents, and to be tested, people must call or go online. To get tested, people must also meet the screening criteria.
People seeking testing at these sites will be screened for symptoms such as fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste or smell.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.