WATCH: Capital murder pre-trial hearing for Tyler nurse held virtually

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - To comply with social distancing, Judge Christi Kennedy held a pre-trial hearing on a capital murder case in a virtual setting.
The district attorney’s office, two defense attorneys, Kennedy, the defendant and the court reporter occupied six rooms on Zoom and the hearing was streamed on YouTube.
The hearing was for William George Davis. He’s accused of inserting air into patients’ arterial lines, while working as a nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. At least seven victims were identified. Two of them died and two were left in a vegetative state. The conditions of the other victims are unknown.
Kennedy denied the defense’s request for a continuation.
Several other motions were also addressed in the hearing.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.