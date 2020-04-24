Seniors pick up cap and gown at REL High School in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the Robert E. Lee High School Class of 2020 picked up their graduation caps and gowns Friday afternoon.
The seniors were greeted by assistant principals, teachers and counselors. Those handing out the caps and gowns were wearing gloves and face masks.
“We care about our students, obviously. And we want to make sure that we are efficient, they we’re safe, and most importantly in the environment we are in today, to be healthy,” said Daniel Crawford, the principal of Robert E. Lee High School. “That’s why anyone that is touching any of the garments they’re wearing gloves and a face mask as well.”
Crawford said handing out the caps and gowns is a way to give the students as good of an experience as they could during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Principals are in the people business. We love people and we especially love kids. the parents, the teachers that are out here the counselors and the assistant principals, I promise you they love kids just as much as I do. And seeing their faces when these seniors are pulling up waving to them. We haven’t seen them for six weeks. And you know that they miss those experiences of being able to see each other and be together. relationships is what makes this world go round and you can really tell that in a situation like this where we haven’t seen each other in a while,” he said.
