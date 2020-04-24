Retired K9 Officer Paco mourned by Tyler police family

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A valued retired officer of the Tyler Police Department has died.
K9 Officer Paco, the partner of Officer Steve Black for eight years, has died, according to Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Paco had just retired in Nov. 2019, due to age and health issues, the department told us at that time.
The 11-year-old German Shepherd had joined the team when he was selected by Officer Black in Nov. 2010.
"Paco was way more than a ‘working dog or tool’ to me,” said Officer Black in a press release from the Tyler Police Department in November. “Paco was and continues to be a loyal companion, a faithful partner, and a loving family member. It’s going to be very hard going back to work without Paco in our Tahoe and him by my side protecting me.”
Throughout his years of service, Paco, along with his handler, was a key part in hundreds of felony arrests and had aided in the seizure of illegal firearms. He also assisted patrol, vice, and several other agencies.
Paco loved to serve the community, including taking part in demonstrations, especially for kids, during Red Ribbon Week. He had done hundreds of performances for schools, businesses, and churches during his time with the department, according to Tyler police.
During his years of service, Paco received awards and commendations for his service. A notable award was taking fourth place in narcotics detection at the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association narcotics trials in 2016. More than 100 teams from other states competed.
Paco went home with Officer Black upon retirement to enjoy his last months being spoiled and loved by his family.
On Friday, a number of K9 officers and their partners escorted Paco through the city to his final resting place. Agencies participating in support of Tyler Police Department included Wood County Pct 2 Constable, Troup Police Department, Whitehouse Police Department, Jacksonville Police Department, Smith County Pct 4 Constable, Tyler ISD Police Department, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
