NWS survey: Deadly tornado was probably an EF-3 when it hit Onalaska

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A tornado that tore through Polk County Wednesday night and caused three deaths, 33 injuries, 173 destroyed homes, and 306 damaged homes has been rated as an EF-3 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
The rating was based on damage surveys done by NWS personnel.
According to the NWS, the tornado was on the ground 32 miles. Its estimated peak wind speed was 140 mph, and at its widest, it was 1,100 yards wide.
KTRE Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek said it is highly unusual for a tornado to stay on the ground that long here in East Texas. It was on the ground for 40 minutes. The 32-mile distance and the allotted time means that the storm system averaged a speed of 48 mph.
The NWS damage survey revealed that the tornado’s track started near Point Blank in San Jacinto County at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, and it ended near Chester in Polk County at 6:15 p.m.
“It appears the tornado may have started very near the Waterwood Marina on the west shore of Lake Livingston, where a couple of trees were blown down, or over the lake itself,” the survey summary stated. “It then strengthened considerably as it moved across the lake and into the Paradise Acres area of Onalaska.”
The NSW survey summary stated that the tornado’s winds possibly peaked at 140 mph as it battered its way through Onalaska. The summary added that this was the only location where the damage indicated an EF-3-strength tornado.
According to the survey summary, the tornado was 500 yards wide when it tore through Onalaska.
“The tornado continued a general east-northeastward track across rural Polk County, where it snapped and uprooted numerous hardwood and softwood trees and intermittently damaged structures,” the survey summary stated. “The tornado path was measured at just over a half-mile wide as it crossed Highway 59 near Seven Oaks, where EF-2 damage was surveyed with the destruction of two mobile homes and damage to hardwood trees.”
The tornado remained in rural areas until it ended very close to Barnes in northeast Polk County, the NWS survey summary stated.
Near the end of the tornado’s track, a large tree destroyed a mobile home and “miraculously just missed a man who was sitting at his computer.” The man was not seriously injured, according to the NWS report.
Giving historical context, the NWS report stated that this was the deadliest single tornado for the NWS Houston-Galveston forecast area since Nov. 15, 1987, when a tornado also killed three people in Madison County. The deadliest tornado on record for the area was an EF-4, and it hit Galveston during Hurricane Carla in 1961, killing eight people.
The report added that the Onalaska tornado was the eighth multiple-fatality tornado for the counties served by the NWS Houston-Galveston forecast area since 1950.
According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale used to classify tornadoes, an EF-3 tornado has wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph.
Related stories: Clean-up process underway for Polk County residents
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.