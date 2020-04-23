A ministry of volunteers is clearing the way for residents in Polk County

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of a tornado that ripped through Polk County Wednesday night, a local ministry of volunteers has activated two chainsaw teams to begin helping the families affected.
Many houses on Emerald Lane in Onalaska are in shambles. On Thursday, a group of volunteers from the Texas Baptist Men stepped in to assist with a chainsaw in hand and heart ready to help those in need.
“Some homeowners look at the big picture and they see all this damage out in front of them. And they say, there’s no way I’m ever going to get this,” David Wells, Associate Director of Disaster Relief said. “We come in and do little bit by little bit for them. We know that we can make it and that gives them confidence that we actually can fix it.”
The Texas Baptist Men help remove fallen trees and debris from homes affected by natural disasters. They provide hope to homeowners by fixing things up for free.
“This act of service brings families hope. Not only physical hope, but spiritual hope,” Wells said.
“God wants us to get out and do this. This is our ministry,” TBM volunteer Mike Pedigo expressed.
They say that bringing hope and helping to families is their main goal, especially for the residents of Polk County.
“So far, homeowners have been very blessed, and the neighbors have been very thankful,” Wells added. “We’ll stay here for as long as we’re needed."
In the midst of a global pandemic, the Texas Baptist Men volunteers are following social distancing guidelines and taking precautions to stay safe with helping others.
