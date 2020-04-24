Man allegedly sets vehicle on fire, arrest warrant issued

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office secured an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old Montgomery County man for allegedly setting someone’s vehicle on fire Thursday.
At approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that had been damaged by a fire. The fire was extinguished before their arrival in the 4400 block of County Road 2306.
The suspect was known by the victims, and witnesses were able to identify the suspect, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.
According to Brooks, based on witness statements and evidence an arrest warrant was issued for Jacob Marten Spitz, 39, of Montgomery County for the second-degree felony of arson of a vehicle. Brooks said, “we believe Spitz may have headed back to his residence in Spring and has left Smith County.”
No one was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
