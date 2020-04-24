Longview police: Man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting incident on Morrison St.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident that occurred on Morrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Longview Police Department.
Brandon Thorton, a spokesman for the Longview Police Department, said the shooting incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Morrison Street in south Longview.
A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, Thornton said.
The Longview Police Department has no released any information on the suspect. They have a crime scene established, and they are speaking with possible witnesses.
The incident is still under investigation.
