Longview police: Man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting incident on Morrison St.
Longview police on scene of a shooting that happened in 2400 block of Morrison Street in South Longview on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Source: Jamey Boyum/KLTV)
By Gary Bass | April 24, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 3:38 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident that occurred on Morrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Longview Police Department.

Brandon Thorton, a spokesman for the Longview Police Department, said the shooting incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Morrison Street in south Longview.

A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, Thornton said.

The Longview Police Department has no released any information on the suspect. They have a crime scene established, and they are speaking with possible witnesses.

The incident is still under investigation.

