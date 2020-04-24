Longview City Council votes to approve in-house police academy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - During its meeting Thursday night, the Longview City County voted to approve an agreement with the East Texas Council of Governments that will allow for LPD to have an in-house police academy.
Shawn Hara, a spokesman for the City of Longview, said Chief Mike Bishop informed the city council that they already have eight recruits from Longview and five from Jacksonville that will be participating in the police academy. Hara said he didn’t have any details on when the police academy is expected to start up.
Item B under the Action Items on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting called for the city council to consider a resolution authorizing the city manager or the city manager’s designee to enter into a “memorandum of understanding between the East Texas Council of Governments and the City of Longview for the operation of a police academy.”
“Due to COVID-19, the East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College delayed and ultimately canceled their planned academy for Spring 2020.,” Hara said in a previous story. “So, the Longview Police Department and other area chiefs were in search of other training and academy options.”
Hara explained that the Longview Police Department already holds a training academy certification with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and can conduct its own 19-week basic peace officer course.
ETCOG has agreed to reimburse the Longview Police Department $1,000 per recruit to help defray the costs, Hara said. He added they intend to start the academy as soon as possible with Longview police recruits.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.