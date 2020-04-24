Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Hotels that once hosted tourists have become barracks for an army of health care workers deployed to fight COVID-19. Medical workers who rushed to New York to help fight the virus have taken over hotels like The New Yorker and the New York Marriott Marquis in recent weeks. Several health care workers told The Associated Press that after grueling shifts in overwhelmed hospitals, they are too exhausted to do much more than shower, eat and go to sleep. The American Hotel and Lodging Association says thousands of hotels and motels across the country are now offering rooms for emergency and healthcare workers.