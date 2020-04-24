173 homes destroyed in Polk County storm

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County Judge Sydney Murphy said the number of homes destroyed in the Wednesday storm has been updated to 173.
That count is up from 46 on Thursday after teams surveyed the damage.
Murphy said an additional 306 homes received damage in the storm.
Murphy said the third fatal victim has been identified as a man in his 20s.
Murphy said the area is still a no-fly zone and residents are not allowed to burn debris. Murphy said a debris contractor will come into the area to remove it.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.