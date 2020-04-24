Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping they have found their future franchise quarterback after selecting Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick of the NFL draft. It is the first time the Chargers have selected a quarterback in the first round since they took Eli Manning with the top overall pick in 2004. Manning was traded 90 minutes later to the New York Giants for Philip Rivers. General manager Tom Telesco was not content with only one first round pick. He traded the team’s second- and third-round picks to New England to move up to the 23rd spot to take Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.