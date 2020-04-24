Friday’s Forecast: A slight chance for thunderstorms today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with fair skies and mild temperatures this morning. South winds have returned to the forecast and if they get breezy enough today, the humidity will begin to return. This moisture could increase the threat for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through East Texas. Temperatures today will reach the mid 80s and with enough moisture, a few thunderstorms could become strong to severe. Chances are low that any widespread severe weather will occur, but any thunderstorms that develop do have the chance to strengthen with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Any development quickly ends overnight with clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. Expect morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Chances for rain return to the forecast late Monday night and increase into Tuesday of next week.