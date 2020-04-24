Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! A dry start for most across the area this morning, but as we move into the afternoon and evening showers and storms look to become more likely, especially for the northern half of East Texas. Skies will remain mostly quiet for the first half of the afternoon as highs warm into the lower to middle 80s, but as we enter the second half of the afternoon, showers and storms will begin to develop along an approaching cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas in an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk with essentially the remainder of our western and Deep East Texas counties in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for severe storms. Widespread severe weather does not appear likely at this time.. but isolated thunderstorms will have the chance to become strong to severe. Our main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low but certainly not at zero. A good window of time to expect these storms moving through will be from around 4 PM to 11 PM tonight. Once the cold front moves through our area skies will start to clear out and the severe threat will be removed. This weekend still looks very pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Most of Monday looks dry as we warm back into the lower 80s, with some scattered showers becoming possible during the second half of the day. Showers and storms appear likely once again throughout the day next Tuesday and early Wednesday as our next cold front sets up to move through East Texas. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that set up throughout the weekend and will let you know what to expect once we get a bit closer to the middle part of next week. In the meantime, please remain Weather Alert and continue to look for updates to today’s forecast and storm potential.