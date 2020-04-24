East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through this evening, or about 10:00-11:00 PM tonight. A rapidly deepening and strengthening storm system is expected to roll through East Texas late this afternoon/evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of East Texas under and Enhanced Risk for significant severe weather. This is a 30% chance for strong/severe storms to move through. The rest of East Texas is under a Slight Risk (15% chance for significant severe storms) through this evening. Greatest risks appear to be Large hail near 2” in diameter along with gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-80 mph. Isolated tornado will also be possible, but at this time, that threat remains low, but not out of the question. Most of the storms should begin to develop near 4:00 PM and then race East and Southeastward through East Texas. Most storms should be out of the area by 10:00-11:00 PM tonight. Please remain Weather Alert today. As we head into the weekend, a Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny sky is expected for Saturday with a few showers possible during the afternoon hours over southern locations. Sunday looks to be clear/sunny and beautiful. Monday looks to be partly cloudy and again very nice. Late in the day on Tuesday, another strong storm system is likely to move into East Texas bringing with it strong to possibly severe storms. Rain early on Wednesday should end near dawn, then we should see some nice weather through Friday. Temperatures should remain fairly mild.