East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices steady in all regions of Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas.
Right now, hay trades are steady in all regions. Light to moderate precipitation is reported across all the regions.
The panhandle received between one and three inches of snow. Along with two nights of freezing temperatures. Right now, experts are not sure what kind of impact this will have.
So far, trades in the panhandle and West Texas have been limited due to uncertainty in the cattle markets.
Meantime in the northern and central regions. Excessive amounts of moisture are hampering the harvest of small grain forages and corn and sorghum planting.
You can keep up to date with all the local Ag News. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.