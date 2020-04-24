Early morning fender bender on Highway 69 North and Gentry Parkway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Early Friday during the morning rush two cars collided on Highway 69 North and Gentry Parkway.
According to Tyler Police it was a minor accident on the corner of Highway 69 North and Gentry Parkway that involved two vehicles a silver Toyota Camry and a white Mercedes benz. “It was just a fender bender,with no injuries reported,” said Public Information Officer, Andy Erbaugh.
UT Health East Texas Emergency, the Tyler Fire department and the Tyler police department crews were all on the scene this morning.
