Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Jasper County pond

JASPER COUNTY Texas (KTRE) - Searchers found a 3-year-old boy’s body in a pond near Kirbyville after he wandered away from his home Thursday morning, according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman.
Newman said Ryder Thompson’s family last saw him alive at about 7 a.m. Thursday. When they went to check on him, they found him gone, and the door their home on County Road 474 was open. They immediately started looking for Ryder.
Soon afterward, Ryder’s family called the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and a massive search ensued. Newman said about 100 people, including JCSO deputies, Silsbee police officers, and individuals from the community, took part in the search.
A helicopter flew in from Jefferson County to assist with the search. A K9 officer from a Louisiana law enforcement also helped with the search, Newman said.
The sheriff said searchers recovered Ryder’s body at about 2 p.m. Thursday. He was found in a pond that was about 200 yards from his house, Newman said.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced Ryder dead at the scene. He ordered an autopsy in the case.
Smith said they won’t know the official cause of Ryder’s death until they get the autopsy results back.
“It looked like he drowned,” Smith said. “I’m almost positive that it’s going to be the cause of death. It’s a sad situation.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.