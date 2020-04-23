WEBXTRA: East Texas martial arts studio adjusts to COVID-19 pandemic with online classes

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Many businesses are getting ready to reopen across East Texas.Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing retailers to operate to-go style go into effect Friday.
However, businesses like gyms and martial arts studios are still in a holding pattern when it comes to when they’ll be able to reopen their doors to the public.
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark is in Mount Pleasant where he spoke with Shea Taylor, head instructor and owner of Mount Pleasant Martial Arts, to learn how they’re handling classes without being able to physically interact because of COVID-19.
The martial arts studio is continuing instruction online. It has more than 200 active members ranging in age from 3 to over 60. Taylor says the majority of those students have been able to transition to the online classes.
Abbott is expected to announce more reopening efforts on Monday.
