WATCH: Doorbell camera catches moment that tornado destroys Polk County home

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 93-year-old Polk County woman’s doorbell camera captured the moment that a tornado hit her home in the Kickapoo Estates subdivision Wednesday night.
Evelyn Pat Walker rode out the tornado in her home, and she miraculously survived the ordeal.
Extensive storm damage was reported in Polk County. According to Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy, at least three people died, and almost 30 people were injured when the tornado tore through Polk County Wednesday night.
