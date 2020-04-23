School closings taking an emotional toll on students and teachers alike

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an announcement on Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that schools in Texas would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
Though necessary for safety, the announcement still upset students and teachers alike.
“It’s funny how you complain about going to school and you say gosh I have to go back I wish it was May and then it gets taken from you,” said Barbara Watkins. “It really changes how all of us feel about things, it really does.”
Watkins is a teacher at Sabine Elementary.
“I’m really missing my kids right now, my students.”
She’s also the mother of Kilgore High School’s Class of 2020 valedictorian, Mackenna Watkins.
“She’s bummed, she really wanted to have the ceremony to acknowledge not only herself, but all the kids and all the hard work they’ve put in,” said Watkins. “And see her teachers.”
When Watkins learned schools weren’t opening back up this year, she was upset but she understood it needed to happen.
“We don’t know what bringing us all back together could do and could it hurt someone, and could it make someone sick,” said Watkins. “In that sense, I guess I do agree with it.”
Although she understands, she’s upset that she now won’t get to see either of her children cross the stage. Her oldest daughter died during her senior year at Kilgore High School.
“It dawned on me one evening that I didn’t get to see Sam graduate because she passed away her senior year, when Mackenna was a freshman, and then now the traditional, expected graduation isn’t going to happen with my other child either,” said Watkins. “So, not seeing either of them graduate the way you think graduation should be kind of hit hard.”
But she’s looking for the silver linings; like the quality time she gets to spend with her daughter before she moves away for college.
“I hope [parents] are really taking advantage of that time being with their kids, I know a lot are and I hope that’s the universal viewpoint on it for everyone.”
She says the loss of the remainder of the school year has taken an emotional toll on both teachers and students.
“The kids, they miss their teachers and they miss their friends,” said Watkins. “We wish we were with them instead of at home. It’s emotionally draining and exhausting. We’re working harder, in a sense, because we’re having to figure out how to coordinate paper copies and virtual and learn things, it’s been different.”
Watkins is holding out hope that Kilgore High School, along with other districts, will find a way to make graduation happen, in some unique way.
