Mobile COVID-19 testing sites available in Harrison, Panola, Rusk counties

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be available in Harrison, Panola, and Rusk counties on Friday and Saturday.
Rusk County OEM will offer free mobile testing for COVID-19. It will be available for only one day this Saturday, April 25th. Advanced online registration is required as the number of tests may be limited. There is no cost for the test, and it is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection.
This testing is provided in cooperation with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Regional Advisory Council (RAC) and other state and local agencies.
A mobile testing site will also be set up at the Marshall Convention Center on Saturday, April 25, according to the Harrison County judge. Tests will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to all Harrison County residents, and to be tested, people must call or go online. To get tested, people must also meet the screening criteria.
A similar mobile testing site will be set up in Panola County on Friday, April 24. The testing site will be at the First Baptist Church of Carthage, which is located at 256 South Market Street. The testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People seeking testing at these sites will be screened for symptoms such as fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste or smell.
To register call: (512) 883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/.
