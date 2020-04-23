Red Cross adapts disaster response procedures due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Their job is to be there when disaster strikes, and last night they were. Shortly after a massive tornado hit Polk county, the Red Cross was on scene helping those who lost so much in so little time. Tammy Prater is the executive director of the American Red Cross serving East Texas. She says their goal remains the same, but COVID-19 is changing the way they help people.
"We’re basically providing the same services that we normally would. After a disaster like this our goal is to shelter and feed people and we are doing that, it just looks differently,” Prater said.
From providing food to housing, Prater says they have adjusted to follow social distancing guidelines.
"Where we normally might put people in a congregate feeding situation where they would walk through a cafeteria line sort of thing, and now we’re having to purchase individually packaged meals and have them delivered,” Prater said.
Prater says these adjustments are being made to keep from spreading COVID-19, but putting people up in hotels and ordering packaged meals comes at an additional cost.
"A financial burden when finances are tight,” Prater said.
While the way they operate has changed, prater says their mission to help continues from a distance.
"Red Crossers, we tend to be huggers and when you’re having a bad day we wanna walk up and give you a big hug and we can’t do that right now,” Prater said.
