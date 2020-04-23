Palestine all-state athlete motivated by faith, not disappointed by COVID-19 closures

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas all-state athlete had plans to help his team win a state championship in soccer his senior year. However, those dreams were dashed when Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially closed all schools for the 2019-20 school year.
Palestine High School’s Christian Hutchinson earned all-state 4A goalkeeping honors last season, and the Wildcats were ranked #1 by the UIL before COVID-19 outbreak. Hutchinson also quarterbacked the football team to a spot in the playoffs.
But, like any winner, he said he quickly got over the disappointment and turned to his faith for guidance.
“Realize that everything is working out for a purpose. In Psalms, it says the Lord leads us to righteousness for his namesake. So, it means that everything that happens, God is doing it for His name,” Hutchinson said. “And I know that is not going to be bad, is just kind of what I am holding to that God is working through all this is kind of what I am holding onto and it’s all going to be ok.”
Hutchinson has a long family athletic history at Palestine High School. His great grandfather, Edward, was a star basketball player for the Wildcats in 1920.
