East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A Beautiful April night ahead. Increasing clouds on Friday with scattered showers/thundershowers possible during the late afternoon/evening hours as another cold front moves through. This front is not expected to be a strong as the previous 3 fronts that have moved through, however a few thunderstorms are possible. Once the front moves through late tomorrow, we are looking for a very pleasant and quiet weekend. That will continue into Monday of next week. A few thunderstorms will then be possible as another cold front moves through late on Tuesday/early on Wednesday. Once the storms/rain ends on Wednesday morning, we are looking very nice for late next week. Temperatures are expected to remain fairly mild.