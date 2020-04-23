2 more Smith County inmates test positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two more inmates at the Smith County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, four additional inmates were tested Wednesday after having exhibited some signs of COVID-19. Today at approximately 3 pm, the sheriff’s office said they were notified that two additional inmates tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive inmates to four.
The release said all four Smith County inmates will be housed at a Gregg County facility. At the incipient stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Sheriff Smith and Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano developed the following strategic plan. The two Smith County negative pressure ventilation medical cells would be utilized for the first two COVID-19 positive inmates. Should more than two test positive, the second phase would be to open a COVID-19 facility in Gregg County in which all COVID-19 positive inmates in either Gregg or Smith County would be housed until they were virus free.
The release said the second phase of the strategic plan was implemented after the second Smith County inmate tested positive this past Monday. At this time, the Gregg County positive inmate as well as the four Smith County positive inmates are being housed in the Gregg County facility. The four positive Smith County inmates were previously housed together at the Smith County North Jail (Low Risk Facility). As of this time, all COVID-19 positive inmates were housed in the same tanks in the facility and so far the virus has been contained within that portion of the facility.
The release said a Smith County detention officer tested positive at the North Jail Facility a few weeks ago and had been in direct contact with these inmates. The detention officer contracted the virus from a family member who works in the medical field.
