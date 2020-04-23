2 more Smith County inmates test positive for COVID-19

The release said the second phase of the strategic plan was implemented after the second Smith County inmate tested positive this past Monday. At this time, the Gregg County positive inmate as well as the four Smith County positive inmates are being housed in the Gregg County facility. The four positive Smith County inmates were previously housed together at the Smith County North Jail (Low Risk Facility). As of this time, all COVID-19 positive inmates were housed in the same tanks in the facility and so far the virus has been contained within that portion of the facility.