Longview City Council set to vote on starting in-house police academy for LPD recruits

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If the Longview City Council approves the related agenda item at tonight’s meeting, the city will enter into an agreement with the East Texas Council of Governments to start its own in-house police academy.
The city council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tonight (April 23).
“This meeting will be conducted utilizing a videoconferencing tool. City Council members, staff, and citizens will participate via audio only,” the text of the agenda stated. “Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found at LongviewTexas.gov/Tele.”
Item B under the Action Items on the agenda for tonight’s meeting calls for the city council to consider a resolution authorizing the city manager or the city manager’s designee to enter into a “memorandum of understanding between the East Texas Council of Governments and the City of Longview for the operation of a police academy.”
“Due to COVID-19, the East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College delayed and ultimately canceled their planned academy for Spring 2020.,” Hara said. “So, the Longview Police Department and other area chiefs were in search of other training and academy options.”
Hara explained that the Longview Police Department already holds a training academy certification with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and can conduct its own 19-week basic peace officer course.
ETCOG has agreed to reimburse the Longview Police Department $1,000 per recruit to help defray the costs, Hara said. He added they intent to start the academy as soon as possible with Longview police recruits.
“In addition, recruits from the Jacksonville Police Department will join the academy,” Hara said.
