Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana governor: Masks to be part of 'new normal'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says masks will continue to be recommended attire for Louisiana residents even when stay-at-home orders are eased. Edwards stressed at a Wednesday news conference that masks are important to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Exactly when and how restrictions will be eased remains unclear, but Edwards is expected to provide more guidance as early as Monday. The state surpassed 25,000 known coronavirus cases, based on testing, as of Wednesday and the death toll rose to 1,473. But the number of cases requiring hospitalization continues to decline.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA ELECTION
Reworked Louisiana elections plan crosses legislative hurdle
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An emergency plan to increase early and mail-in voting options for Louisiana’s summer elections because of the coronavirus has won approval from key state House and Senate oversight panels. Republican lawmakers who stalled the first plan submitted by GOP Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin lifted their objections once Ardoin more strictly limited the list of who’s eligible for mail-in ballots. Wednesday's committee votes send the plan to the full House and Senate for consideration by emailed ballot. If approved as expected, Ardoin will use the plan to manage the July 11 presidential primary and an August 15 municipal election.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOTEL-BARRACKS
Hotels become barracks for health workers 'going to war'
NEW YORK (AP) — Hotels that once hosted tourists have become barracks for an army of health care workers deployed to fight COVID-19. Medical workers who rushed to New York to help fight the virus have taken over hotels like The New Yorker and the New York Marriott Marquis in recent weeks. Several health care workers told The Associated Press that after grueling shifts in overwhelmed hospitals, they are too exhausted to do much more than shower, eat and go to sleep. The American Hotel and Lodging Association says thousands of hotels and motels across the country are now offering rooms for emergency and healthcare workers.
SICKLE-HATCHET ATTACK
Police: Louisiana man attacked couple with sickle, hatchet
ABITA SPRINGS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is accused of walking into an unlocked house in his neighborhood and attacking the owners with a sickle and hatchet. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Michael Quave of the Abita Springs area was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted murder and one of aggravated burglary with a weapon. A sheriff's office news release Wednesday said the woman who lived there was bleeding profusely when deputies arrived and her husband had a small cut on his head. He told deputies he was cut with the sickle and his wife was cut numerous times with the hatchet.
PELICANS-ISLAND RESTORATION
Restoring island where cleaned birds brought during BP spill
Louisiana is moving toward restoration of an island so low that tides often drown the eggs and chicks of the pelicans and other birds that nest there. Bids will be opened Thursday for restoration of Rabbit Island, where hundreds of birds were brought after being rescued and cleaned during the BP oil spill in 2010. Oil spill money is paying to restore Rabbit Island, the state's westernmost nesting site for colonies of seabirds and wading birds. The project will create more than 80 acres of land and six of marsh, bringing the island virtually to the size it was 65 years ago. Like the work completed in February at Queen Bess Island, most will be done between nesting seasons.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MILESTONE PATIENT
Louisiana hospital cheers release of 1,500th virus patient
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A hospital in New Orleans celebrated the discharge of its 1,500th coronavirus patient amid cheers from doctors and nurses. A video on the Ochsner Medical Center Facebook page shows 57-year-old Kathleen Bennett being reunited with her granddaughter on Monday as a musician played “When the Saints go Marching In,” followed her behind. The hospital says Bennett was admitted to the medical center on March 27 and was placed in the intensive care unit. She was put on a ventilator for 12 days. Doctors will care for her after she heads to Kansas to continue quarantining with her family.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PASTOR ARREST
Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials in Louisiana arrested a pastor accused of driving a bus at a man protesting the pastor's continued defiance of orders to stay at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Police in the city of Central say Life Tabernacle Church pastor Tony Spell turned himself in Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. A police official said earlier that Spell had driven a church bus in reverse in the direction of a protester. Spell, who was released on bond, already faces misdemeanor charges for repeatedly holding services. About 70 of his church members showed up at the jail to show support.