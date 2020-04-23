Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Susie Maxwell Berning is the fourth and final person to be inducted next year in the World Golf Hall of Fame. She won the U.S. Women's Open three times in a six-year span. Only five other women have won at least three U.S. Women's Open and all of them are in the Florida-based Hall of Fame. Maxwell Berning won a fourth major at the Women's Western Open. She had 11 career victories on the LPGA Tour while raising two daughters. She joins Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem in the 2021 induction class.