EF-3 damage identified from Polk County tornado

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston said EF-3 damage has been identified following a tornado that moved through Polk County Wednesday.
According to the weather service, survey crews have identified a track from the Waterford Marina area on the west side of Lake Livingston (San Jacinto County) to southwest of Barney (Polk County).
The weather service said most of the damage in and around Onalaska was rated EF-1 (86-110 mph) and EF-2 (111-135 mph). Low end EF-3 damage, with estimated winds to around 140 mph, was identified in the Paradise Acres Subdivision in Onalaska. The remainder of the track consisted of damage generally EF1 to low end EF2.
More information will be available at a later time.
