Car dealership sanitizing vehicles for front line workers, for free

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For those on the front lines fighting COVID-19, a car dealership in Palestine wants to help make sure they don’t bring it home to their families.
Palestine Toyota is offering free vehicle sanitizing to all East Texas firs responders, and those who work in hospitals and clinics.
The dealership says so far, first responders have been grateful for the service and surprised at how quick and effective the process is.
“We’re not using a chemical that’s not pet safe or safe for humans or children; it’s FDA approved and proven effective on all this virus that’s going around, along with about 30 other bacteria and virus strains,” said Chuck Eldridge, dealer principal of Palestine Toyota. “We’re using a very safe product and I think the biggest reaction is wow, that was easy, did it sanitize everything in there? What everyone gets to see if they’re there when it happens, is the fog penetrates everything, including the air conditioning vent, so it’s a very thorough cleaning of the vehicle and sanitization and extremely effective.”
The dealership also offers the cleaning to any members of the community for a charge of $69.95 and can provide contact-less service to anyone who prefers it.
To register for a vehicle cleaning, head to Palestine Toyota’s website or call them at 903-202-2162.
