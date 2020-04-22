WEBXTRA: East Texas firefighters rescue teenage girl from Wood County well

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of firefighters from area VFDs worked together to rescue a teenage girl who fell into a water well in Wood County on Tuesday.
Erin Thomas was playing with a friend when she accidentally fell into a well that was 35 to 40 feet deep.
The friend ran to Thomas’ grandparents’ house nearby to tell them what had happened. Thomas’ grandfather rushed to the well with a length of knotted rope, and they tried and failed to pull Erin out of the well.
Next door neighbor Ty Oaks, who is a firefighter with the Hainsville Volunteer Fire Department, hurried over to help as the grandfather was calling 911. He called Cory Clanton, his chief, because he knew Clanton was an expert in this sort of rescue.
Oaks also asked the dispatcher to page out the Mineola VFD because he knew they had the kind of equipment they would need to pull Thomas out of the well.
The firefighters topside lowered Justin Clower down into the well to help Thomas.
“It was different,” Clower said.
Clower said they were both in the water at the bottom of the well, and it was hard to get out of the way enough to help Thomas get into the harness. Eventually, he managed to get Thomas into the harness, and other firefighters at the scene pulled her up.
Somehow, Thomas wasn’t injured as a result of her ordeal.
“I’m really happy things worked out the way they did,” Oaks said. “It could have turned out a lot worse.”
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum will have more on this story later today.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.